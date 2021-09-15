MG Motors on Wednesday unveiled its all-new mid-sized SUV Astor in India. With this, MG G marked its fourth car in the Indian market after MG Hector, Gloster, ZS EV. Check engine specifications, features, prices and more

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: British carmaker Morris Garages (MG) on Wednesday unveiled its new mid-size SUV Astor in India. The car has been launched to take on its rivals Hyundai Creta and KIA Seltos. With this, MG marked its fourth car in the Indian market after MG Hector, Gloster, ZS EV. MG Astor will be on display at MG showrooms from September 19 and bookings will start thereafter.

Based on the EV counterpart, the new MG Astor resembles ZS EV in terms of its design, however, the styling will remain different. The car is equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone interior and a large 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and an all-digital instrument cluster with a large MID unit.

In the launch event of MG Astor, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India took the dias to reveal the all-new SUV in the Indian automobile market. MG Motor India roped in Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Deepa Malik to join the launch event and lend her voice for its personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistant.

In terms of interiors the dual-tone interiors with three different theme options: Red, ivory, and black. For the exterior, MG has revealed the car in three different colours: black, orange, and red.

MG Astor Features

-The MG Astor gets over 80 internet features. In order to provide new features, the company will be partnering with various companies such as MapMyIndia, Park+, and Jio.

-The MG Astor offers an Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) with level 2 autonomous technology which is by far the most interesting feature that offers lane keep assist, 360- degree camera, autonomous braking, and more.

-MG Astor is the first car from the company to employ the 'Car-as-a-Platform' (CAAP) concept with an idea to offer a range of technology-driven services to its customer.

- The SUV gets a 10.1-inch display and 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster along with a panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, and digital key among others. The car will also get a feature of Jio e-SIM for the connected car features.

MG Astor Engine Specifications

-The MG Astor offers two petrol engine options, one with more power of 1349cc unit that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 140 hp and 220 Nm and other Vi-TECH Petrol Engine with manual transmission of 1498cc power capacity and torque outputs of 144Nm and 110 hp.

The mid-sized SUV, Astor will compete with other similarly sized SUVs (around 4.3m long) such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

Posted By: Ashita Singh