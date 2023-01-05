MG Hector Facelift 2023: Expected Launch Date, Performance, And Price Here

THE MUCH-awaited MG Hector 2023 facelift is around the corner. The British company is expected to launch the car with more add-ons and enhance the exterior and interior with some cosmetic updates on the car.

Reportedly, the 2023 MG Hector facelift will have a revamped front fascia with sharp lines and well-defined angles, the car is likely to get a diamond shape with angular chrome surround larger grille, and stretched bumper with the LED headlamps including the DRLs.

Speaking of the rear, the company has changed the tail lamps and has redesigned the red strip which connects both ends. The SUV is expected to get a sportier design and is likely to feature the same 18-inch alloy wheels.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Engine:

The performance of the 2023 MG Hector Facelift will reportedly remain unchanged. The car will be available with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, one of which will be equipped with mild hybrid technology. The only petrol engine can generate 143 horsepower. The 2.0-litre diesel engine will also be available for the vehicle.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Price And Availability:

There are no official statements made on the price and availability of the SUV. But the facelift will definitely witness a price hike if compared to the current variant. According to a report by CarWale, the SUV is going to launch on January 9, 2023.

The MG Hector Facelift will rival XUV 700, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier, and Toyota Hyryder in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the Auto Expo 2023 which is going to be held after 2023 will host plenty of facelifts, new cars, prototypes, and more. With the growing market share and enhanced technology, more eyes will be on the prominent EVs which are going to be launched.

With this MG Motors, a British car brand will be going to showcase its MG4 electric hatchback. The company has officially teased the car on social media platforms and it will be available in the Hall Number 15 of the venue at the Auto Expo 2023.

Notably, the vehicle will ride on the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), and MG calls its all-electric hatchback the most cutting-edge EV on the market.