MG Confirms Debut Of Its Smallest Electric Car 'Air EV'; To Be Unveiled On Jan 5 Next Year

Chinese Owned British Car Brand Morrison Garage has confirmed that it would showcase its MG Air EV on January 5, 2023. This came after many speculations were made in the Indian automotive industry. Not only limited to it, but the car would also be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo.

In order to keep the price of the car competitive, MG will locally source the battery pack from Tata AutoComp even though the MG Air EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV that is currently on sale in Indonesia. Notably, it would be the smallest EV car in the market.

MG Air EV Expected Specifications, Features, And Range:

Talking about the specification, the EV could feature a 25kWh battery pack in collaboration with a 38 bhp electric motor with front-wheel drive. With the power-packed motor, the company is expected to offer about 150 Km range on a single charge. According to reports, the MG Air will be a premium offering which means it could have some premium features like cruise control and more. The car would be lying under the 3 metre category and would be priced more than the Tata Tiago EV.

When compared to the Indonesian model, the MG Air may have two doors and four seating options, a boxy shape with square headlights, rectangular turn signals, and a big windshield.

Considering the category it belongs to, the MG Air could have a price tag of around Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom, making it an expensive option. To determine whether something is overpriced, we would need to consider the features and other details first.