Mercedes-Benz India Sees A Spike In Sales For Its Top-End Vehicles In 2022: Reports

Mercedes Benz India has confirmed that it has seen a surge in sales in the first 9 months of this year. The company also mentioned that the top-end cars (cars priced more than Rs 1 Crore) have also generated a good number of sales.

The Top Mercedes-Benz cars above 1 crore include Mercedes-Benz EQS (Rs. 1.55 - 2.45 Cr), Mercedes-Benz GLS (Rs. 1.16 - 2.47 Cr), Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 (Rs. 2.55 Cr) and other vehicles like GLE 450, GLE400d, GLS Maybach along with sedans such as S-Class, S-Class Maybach, G-Class, AMG E53 and E63 AMG along with electric sedans EQS and EQS53 AMG.

Santosh Iyer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said the company, which sold 11,469 units in the January-September period of this year, has surpassed overall sales in 2021, out of which 30 percent of its sales came from top-end cars.

Notably, the company also mentioned that the top-notch cars have seen a 68 percent increase in sales in the last nine months.

Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 11,242 units in 2021. “Internally, we see 68% growth in the top luxury segment, the TEV segment, compared to 28% growth overall. Today, 30% of our sales are in luxury vehicles. and cars priced above one crore rupees, which shows the transition of the Indian luxury car market,” Iyer told PTI.

The luxury car market used to be more entry-level, but today it has changed the composition and is much more mature, said Iyer, who will take over as managing director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India from January 1, 2023.

He added: “It also shows the very strong consumption capacity of luxury customers. While the Rs 1 crore-plus cars make up 30% of total sales, Iyer said, "demand will be around 40% more" as the company has a total of 7,000 units on back orders worldwide.