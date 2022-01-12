New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Mercedes-Benz India posted 42.5 percent growth in sales in the calendar year 2021, the German luxury carmaker announced at the annual press conference on Wednesday.

M-B India delivered 11,242 cars in 2021, emerging as the leading player in the luxe car market for the 7th year in a row.

Shedding light on the roadmap for 2022, Martin Schwenk, MD, and CEO, M-B India said, "We will continue our journey with strong product offensive here launching 10 new products this calendar year. We expect double-digit growth for the next two years, he added.

Mercedes-Benz introduced retail-of-the-future (RoTF) in 2021 -- an omnichannel sales platform, which allows the company to sell cars to customers directly at a standardised pan-India price. Calling it a success, the carmaker said it is having a healthy order bank of over 3,000 units.

Roadmap:

Mercedes-Benz confirmed a bouquet of 10 cars for CY22. The company's flagship EQS electric car will be introduced in the 4th quarter. The car will be locally assembled in the company's Chakan plant. Globally, the sedan is available in two trims: EQS 450+ with 245 kW and EQS 580 4MATIC with 385 kW. On launch, EQS will compete with the likes of Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

The company also confirmed the introduction of the S-Class Maybach in March 2022. The sedan is considered to be the brand’s hallmark experience of luxury and will sit on top of the product portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz India has the largest fleet of performance cars with 12 AMGs on sale. The company is expanding AMG performance and will add centres in major cities.

Posted By: Ashita Singh