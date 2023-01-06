Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Crore | Details Here

Mercedes-Benz, a German luxury automobile brand, has started the year 2023 on good note as it has launched its convertible Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet in India at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore, ex-showroom. The car can achieve 100 kmph speed from stand still in just 4.6 seconds. With this the company has announced that its Motto of 2023 is ‘DESIRE for the Extraordinaire’.

The brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet features a 3.0-liter, in-line six-cylinder engine with an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor. This engine is paired with a 9-speed AT and 4Matic+ AWD system to produce a maximum power and torque output of 430 bhp and 520 Nm, respectively. With EQ Boost, the vehicle gains an additional 21.4 horsepower and 250 Nm.

"As we embark onto 2023, we will cater to our customer's DESIRE through our exciting new product portfolio, delightful customer journey and memorable customer experiences. The launch of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet underlines our commitment towards our 2023 motto - 'DESIRE for the Extraordinaire'. "Throughout the year, we will continue to introduce such desirable products and customer-centric initiatives that will fulfil our customers' aspirations and wishes for owning a Mercedes-Benz," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

In terms of appearance, the new Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet has a two-door sporty design and the AMG "Panamericana grille" with an eye-catching all-LED setup. On the other hand, the bumpers and the back quad-exhausts are both a bit sportier. Mercedes has made sure the vehicle has a lot more features, including the twin screen setup, Burmester premium sound system, and others, just like every other AMG.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet, which is a complete imported vehicle and a limited edition vehicle, is priced at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore, ex-showroom. It's interesting that there is no rivalry for the car on the market.