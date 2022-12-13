Mercedes Vision EQXX, 1000-Km Electric Super Sedan, Breaks Cover In India

Mercedes unveils Vision EQXX with a jaw-dropping 10kW/100 km efficiency.

By Anirban Mitra
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 06:38 PM IST
Minute Read
The Mercedes Vision has a ravishing design.

It’s a glimpse into the future of automobiles. This electric car runs over 1,000 kilometres on a single top-up, is aided by solar charging and is engineered to be super slick co-efficient of drag (Cd=0.16). The Mercedes Vision EQXX has come to our shores. However, for now, it is just for display.

The futuristic sedan, dubbed a technological marvel, was brought to life in mere 18 months. During multiple test runs across various parts of Europe, the Mercedes Vision EQXX clocked more than 1,200 kilometres in real-life conditions.

Vision EQXX, for perspective, promises 300 kilometres of extra range over the born-electric, super luxurious EQS. The Germans claim up to 95% efficiency from the battery source. Moreover, the Vision EQXX is shod with ultra-low rolling resistance tyres, which encounter up to 20% lower frictional force.

The components used are electric-specific, like the lightweight, aluminium disc brakes aluminium and chassis derived from F1 prodigy.

All these have led to a jaw-dropping 10kW/100 km efficiency, which translates into 1,000-plus kilometres on one go from the 100kWh battery pack. On the other hand, Vision EQXX is significantly lighter than the EQS, with precisely one-third weight shaved off. 

The road-legal prototype Vision EQXX was unveiled in India for the very first time at the third edition of the SAFE ROADS India Summit, organised by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI).

‘Leading Safety with Sustainability at the Core’ was the theme of the event. The aim I create awareness about the significance of road safety, and share best practices with future road users, to reduce India’s alarmingly high road accident fatality rate.

