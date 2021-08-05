If we talk about the range, then this car will be able to run up to 325 miles on a single charge, which means that once fully charged, you will be able to cover a distance of about 700 kilometres.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The triple M, Mean Metal Motors, is all set to launch its electric supercar in India, Azani, which will be the country's first electric supercar. Azani will be more powerful than any other electric car in India, with around 1,000 Horsepower (HP). Azani has created a lot of buzz on the internet with its extraordinary looks and powerful features.

As per the Mean Metal Motors, Azani will pack over 1000 hp of power, thanks to which it will be able to do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in under 2 seconds. The top speed of India’s first electric supercar will be close to 350 kmph. Talking about the design, then Azani's design seems to be inspired by McLaren supercars. On seeing this car, you will feel that it is a foreign supercar while it is completely Indian and this is its biggest feature.

LED headlamps and DRLs have been included in the front of this car, which makes it look more sporty. Also, it gets large air vents which keep the car cool as well as make it aerodynamic, due to which it will be well stable on the road even at high speed.

If we talk about the range, then this car will be able to run up to 325 miles on a single charge, which means that once fully charged, you will be able to cover a distance of about 700 kilometres. If we talk about speed, then this car can reach 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds. On the other hand, if we talk about the top speed of this car, then it is 220 mph.

Now coming to the features, the Azani will get double wishbones with adaptive MR damping, electronic power steering, 120 kWh battery pack and ventilated carbon braking. Apart from this, the car will get Augmented Reality Display, M-Log Integration, Advanced Morphing Seats, Advanced Telematics, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change, Collision Avoidance System, Advanced Artificial Intelligence with Torque Vectoring.

