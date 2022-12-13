Maruti Suzuki Unveils Wagon R Flex Fuel Prototype; Plans To Launch FFV By 2025

India’s most selling car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it would be launching the flex-fuel version of its existing hatchback WagonR. The company has showcased a prototype of the car in the presence of Nitin Gadkar, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and is expected to launch its first flex fuel vehicle by 2025.

With the aim of reducing the carbon footprint and increasing the dependency on other fuels, Maruti has been planning it all for a while now. According to a report, the car can reduce overall 79 percent of its carbon footprint after the launch. The car is also believed to follow the BS VI phase II norms which are going to be implemented from next year.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel can run on any ethanol-petrol blend ranging from 20% (E20) to 85% (E85). The prototype includes an upgraded engine designed specifically for use with higher ethanol-blended petroleum, as well as new fuel system technologies such as a heated fuel-rail for cold start assistance and an ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection.

Paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine powers the WagonR flex fuel prototype. The prototype car generates 88.5 bhp at 6,000 RPM and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 RPM.

Hisashi Takeuchi, the managing director, and chief executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, commented on the occasion, saying, "Maruti Suzuki has consistently aligned itself to the national objectives of reducing the burden of the country's oil imports and improving the environment. The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle, which was locally designed and developed in India with assistance from SMC, Japan, inspires the government of India's "Make in India" initiatives.

"Notably, our research demonstrates that ethanol-based Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicles running on E85 fuel will contribute to reducing tailpipe GHG emissions by 79% in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model while maintaining the same power performance," he continued. This prototype Flex Fuel car's display is a step in the right direction. By 2025, we'll release the first Flex Fuel vehicle for the compact market.