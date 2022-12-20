Maruti Suzuki To Showcase Two New SUVs And Electric Concept At Auto Expo 2023; Details

INDIA’s biggest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will be showcasing a range of futuristic products and technology showcases in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The company has announced that it would be unveiling an Electric Concept and SUVs to capture the gap in the SUV space and the electric space.

The company will showcase two new SUVs and reportedly, one of them would operate in the Micro SUV category in which Tata Punch is dominating the market. According to the reports, the other one could be the much-awaited 5-door long wheelbase version of the Suzuki Jimny which is likely to be named as Gypsy to regain the market that it has created earlier. Notably, the reports also claim that the company is going to offer a 4x4 variant as well.

“The display at Auto Expo'23 by Maruti Suzuki is in line with the company's mission to provide customers with cutting-edge, technologically advanced goods and services. At the Maruti Suzuki pavilion, visitors can experience a future driven by innovation, sustainability, technology, safety, and connectivity,” the company said.

According to Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, "Maruti Suzuki has consistently brought the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies for over 4 decades. Auto Expo'23 is yet another chance for us to demonstrate our dedication to the future of mobility through our selection of environmentally friendly and technologically advanced products. At the 23rd Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki will highlight its dedication to providing future consumers with offerings that are cleaner, greener, more sustainable, and carbon neutral. We are confident that the enthusiasts' imaginations will be captured by our lineup of brand-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EVs, Hybrid, and flex-fuel prototypes, as well as our products.

According to Maruti Suzuki, it will exhibit 16 different vehicles at the Expo, including an electric concept SUV, two brand-new SUVs, a WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, and its customised lineup of currently available models, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift, among others.