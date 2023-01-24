Maruti Suzuki Recalls Over 11,000 Grand Vitara Due To THIS Fault; Details Inside

MARUTI Suzuki, India's largest automaker, has announced the recall of over 11,000 units of its recently launched Grand Vitara Premium SUV manufactured between August 8, 2022, and November 15, 2023, due to seat belt mounting flaws.

In a statement released by the company, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it is likely that there will be possible defects in the rear seat belt mounting brackets. Additionally, the carmaker also announced that the dealership would look at the part and replace it free of cost if needed.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets ("Parts"), which is a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality. "Vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for free inspection and replacement of affected parts," it added.

Due to an issue with the airbag controllers, Maruti Suzuki has recently recalled over 17,000 vehicles that were produced between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023. The company also disclosed that it had recalled the Grand Vitara flagship SUV, the Alto K10 hatchback, the S-Presso micro SUV, the Eeco MPV, the Brezza SUV, and several other vehicles with this fault.

Furthermore, over 9,000 vehicles including the Grand Vitara, Ciaz, Brezza, and Ertiga MPVs were recalled in December of last year due to a faulty front seat height adjuster. The flaw appeared in the vehicle between November 2 and November 28, 2022. The Toyota Hyryder, in particular, was recalled for the same reason.

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara features a 1.5L, four-cylinder engine that can produce 101 bhp @ 6000 rpm power and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm torque. The company also offers the SUV with an impressive 21.11 Kmpl mileage.