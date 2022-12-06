Maruti Suzuki Recalls 9,125 Units Of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara; Here's Why

Maruti Suzuki, a well-known automaker in India, has recalled 9,125 vehicles that were produced between November 2, 2022, and November 28, 2022. Several well-known SUVs and sedans, including Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara were called back as they have some issues with the seat belt.

According to the company, one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front-row seat belts in the impacted units may be defective. The flaw may result in seat belt disassembly. It also added the showrooms will contact the concerned owners and will let them know about the further process and give them immediate attention.

"Considering our customers' safety and exercising extreme caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and free replacement of the faulty part," the company said in a statement.

The company recently debuted its premium SUV Grand Vitara with some luxury features. The car has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid technology that produces 103 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. It is also available with a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder strong hybrid engine paired to an e-CVT (borrowed from Toyota) capable of producing 116 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.

