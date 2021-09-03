The company said that the affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from the company's authorised workshops and the replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday recalled a total of 1,81,754 units of petrol variants of 5 car models including Vitara Brezza and Ciaz, two of the largest selling cars of Maruti Suzuki in their respective segments. The recall, the company said, was made to replace a faulty motor-generator unit in these cars.

In a regulatory filing at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said, "as a responsible corporate, keeping in mind customer safety, the company has announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6".

This is to inspect for a possible defect in 1,81,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020, it added. The carmaker has said that the recall is for the inspection and replacement of the vehicle's Motor Generator Unit, which may have a potential safety defect. The company has further stated that the inspection and replacement will be done free of cost.

"In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost," MSI added in its regulatory filing.

The company said that the affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from the company's authorised workshops and the replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021.

Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicles, the automaker advised its customers. The motor-generator unit helps in giving more power to the engine.

Owners can check if their vehicle is part of the recall or not by visiting the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the company's Maruti Suzuki Arena website for Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, and the Nexa website for the Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6. They will need to fill in their vehicle's chassis number (MA3, followed by the 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention.

