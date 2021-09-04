Maruti Suzuki, meanwhile, has advised its customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and direct water spray on electronic parts of their vehicles.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, on Friday night announced its decision to recall more than 1.81 lakh units of their cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) -- including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020, to inspect and replace their "faulty" motor-generator unit (MGU), a device which helps in giving more power to the petrol engine.

In a statement, the automaker advised its customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and direct water spray on electronic parts of their vehicles. It said that affected vehicle owners will also receive communication from their authorised workshops.

"In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/ replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost," the company said while adding that the replacement of the affected part will start from the first week of November.

How can I check whether my vehicle needs attention?

Step 1: First of all, check the manufacturing date of your vehicle in the registration certificate (RC).

Step 2: If your car is manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020, then visit the official website of Maruti Suzuki at marutisuzuki.com. You can also visit nexaexperience.com to check if your vehicle needs any attention.

Step 3: Click on the 'Imp Customer Info' section and enter the chassis number of your vehicle.

Step 4: If your vehicle needs attention, then it would appear on the website of the carmaker.

Step 5: Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops will contact you later.

Meanwhile, this is Maruti Suzuki's largest vehicle recall to date. In July last year, the automaker had recalled more than 1.34 lakh units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.

