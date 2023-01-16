Maruti Suzuki Price Hike: Company Announces Price Hike On All Cars; Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki, India's most popular car manufacturer, announced a 1.1% price increase across its models on Monday, effective from January 16, 2023. This comes after the company announced in December that it intends to raise prices due to high inflation and cost pressures related to regulatory requirements.

Maruti Suzuki's current lineup includes the Alto, Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, S-Presso, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, and Eeco. Contrarily, the Nexa lineup at the moment consists of the Baleno, Ignis, XL6, Ciaz, and Grand Vitara.

"The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes every effort to reduce costs and partially offset the increase, it has become necessary to pass some of the impact on to customers in the form of a price increase. The company has planned this price increase in January 2023, which will vary across models," the automaker said in a stock exchange communication on December 2nd.

The company has been working on plenty of new cars and has already unveiled two new cars at the Auto Expo 2023. It includes the Baleno-based mini-SUV and the Gypsy-based 5-door Jimny. Additionally, it has also showcased eVX, an electric concept on the first day of Auto Expo 2023.

With this, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to expand its market share in the SUV segment, and this is the reason, the company has been planning to launch plenty of new SUVs in the coming future.

Notably, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has recorded over 3,000 bookings which have resulted in over 3 months of waiting for the delivery. The company's overall order book currently stands at about 3.2 lakh units, down from 4 lakh units last year.

In comparison to December of the prior year, the corporation recorded an overall 9 percent reduction in December 2022.