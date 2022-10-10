Maruti Suzuki Officially Discontinues Its S-Cross After The Launch Of Grand Vitara

AUTO giant Maruti Suzuki has called off the manufacturing of the S-Cross. After the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, S-Cross has officially confirmed the call off of the SUV. S-Cross which was launched in 2015, it was the very first premium crossover that was retailed via the brand’s Nexa dealership. Furthermore, the company has taken off the car from its website as well.

S-Cross was Maruti’s first flagship that competed with Renault’s Duster and Hyundai Creta back in August 2015. The S-Cross was offered in two diesel variants- a 1.3-liter Multijet engine which produced a power of 89 horsepower and the most powerful 1.6-liter diesel engine which produced a power of 117 horsepower.

The S-Cross in the mid of 2017 got a facelift which included more of a BMW look. The front grill and the shape of the headlights resemble the BMW X1. However, the 1.6 liter engine was discontinued and the only option then available was 1.3-litre diesel which now had become ‘Smart Hybrid’.

In short, the Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross was available in four different variants- 1.3 diesel-manual, 1.6 diesel-manual, 1.5 petrol-manual, 1.5 petrol-automatic. After its launch in 2015, the company has sold at around 1.69 lakh units, which is not a good number looking at the statistics of the Indian auto industry. However, it was said that the lack of a diesel-automatic transmission and also more of a large-hatchback-like design are some key reasons why it did not have so much fan following. On the other hand, Creta with all the possible transmissions, premium interior, and better features outsourced it completely.

But with the launch of the Grand Vitara, a midsize SUV the company is targeting the same audience but this it seems more appealing with tons of features and sport design. The car is co-developed with another leading car manufacturer Toyota.