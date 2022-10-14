Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Presso S-CNG In India At Rs 5.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched two variants of S-Presso CNG which features Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 04:26 PM IST
Minute Read
India’s most loved Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is launched in the Indian market with two different variants- LXI and VXI. The starting price for the vehicle stands at Rs 5.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for its VXI variant.

The all-new S-Presso S-CNG gets a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which offers a decent power of 56.69 PS at 5300 RPM and max torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 RPM, that too in CNG Mode. The new S-Presso S-CNG will see a 5-speed gearbox and will give a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

At the launch of the new S-Presso S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, ”Many have their notable street presence. The S-CNG version builds on the success of its popular S-Presso, which sold over 2.26 million units. The S-Presso S-CNG will delight you with its incredibly low fuel consumption and powerful performance. We currently have 10 of the S-CNG models in our portfolio, designed to reduce operating costs and reinforce our commitment to a cleaner, greener environment. ”

Talking about the petrol version of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, it is available in the market with a festive discount which includes an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The buyers can also enjoy a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variant of S-Presso is available at the price range of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and goes up to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

