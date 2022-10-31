Maruti Suzuki Launches Baleno S-CNG And XL6 S-CNG; Check Price, Specifications Here

India’s most loved automobile manufacturer and car developer, Maruti Suzuki has introduced two more cars with S-CNG, namely, Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG in the country. Notably, Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG will be available at a price of Rs. 8.28 lakh and the top variant would cost around Rs. 9.21 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India).

Baleno S-CNG:

The Baleno S-CNG will sport a 1.2L Dualjet petrol engine. In its CNG mode, the car produces 98.5 Nm @ 4,300 rpm and 76 bhp @ 6,000 rpm, while the petrol model produces 89 bhp @ 6,000 rpm. Talking about the mileage, the car will provide a 30.61 km/kg on CNG. In terms of petrol, the company is claiming an average of 23 kmpl.

Along with the 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system, the company is providing Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected features. Not only limited to it, but the car will also have additional features including 60:40 split-folding rear seats, onboard voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, MID displays with CNG-specific screens, and LED projector headlamps.

Maruti XL6:

Along with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG, the company has also launched a single variant of the Maruti XL6 S-CNG which is priced at 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of performance, the car features a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which can produce 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode. In petrol, you can expect a better performance. The company has claimed mileage of 26.32km/kg.

Just like its hatchback sibling, the car features a seven-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Adding on to that, the car also provides cruise control, LED DRLs, four airbags, ESP with hill hold function, and LED fog lights.

“With the introduction of CNG in NEXA, along with the Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid offerings, NEXA will offer a variety of eco-friendly mobility solution options for our advanced eco-conscious customers. CNG is one such technology known for emitting significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuels. Market research has taught us that the premium customers in this market segment are actively looking for environmentally friendly alternatives without sacrificing performance, technology, safety, or driving experience. These demanding NEXA customers have been taken into consideration in the development of the Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG. Baleno S-CNG will be among the most potent premium CNG hatchbacks in the nation, and XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV,” says Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.