Maruti Suzuki Jimny Receives 5,000 Bookings, Increasing Waiting Period To 6 Months

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV receives a large number of pre-orders, resulting in a 6-month waiting period.

By Ashish Singh
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 02:51 PM IST
Minute Read
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Receives 5,000 Bookings, Increasing Waiting Period To 6 Months
The waiting period for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has now exceeded 6 months. (Image-Twitter)

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki which introduced its highly anticipated 5-door Jimny at the 16th edition of Auto Expo has been touching new heights in terms of sales. The SUV has recorded over 5,000 bookings within days of its unveiling in India.

This comes after Maruti officially confirms that it has received over 5,000 bookings and now has a waiting period of more than 6 months, even before the price announcements. However, the carmaker is unlikely to announce the price anytime soon.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is already available in US, Europe, and UK for purchase and has been getting a tremendous response out there.

We recently called a dealership and tried to know about the availability and waiting period of the in-trend Jimny. The dealership clearly said it would easily take around 8 months even if you book the SUV today.

Also Read
Hyundai Aura 2023 Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow; Here's What..
Hyundai Aura 2023 Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow; Here's What..

Even before the SUV was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, it was already making news. While the corporation was testing the vehicle on Indian roads, it was seen numerous times, hinting towards the great design, and the decent interior.

With its new SUV, Maruti Suzuki hopes to outperform the popular Mahindra Thar, which only has three doors. According to numerous speculations, the 5-door Mahindra Thar could make its Indian debut this year. Additionally, the vehicle was repeatedly seen on Indian highways, dropping indications about its impending debut.

Also Read
BMW X7 Facelift 2023 Launched In India: Check Specification, Features In..
BMW X7 Facelift 2023 Launched In India: Check Specification, Features In..

Notably, there is a long waiting list for the Mahindra Thar, which is why the business recently released the inexpensive rear-wheel drive model of the Thar without the 4X4 drive option. The car only has the 4X4 gear missing and gets all-new petrol and two diesel engines.

The new Jimny SUV is anticipated to cost between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh when it is released (ex-showroom). Soon, more information will be made public.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.