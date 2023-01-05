Maruti Suzuki Introduces Black Edition For THESE Cars, Check List Here

THE INDIA’s most selling automobile manufacturer has unveiled the black edition for all the NEXA cars currently being sold in India. This includes Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6. This came after the company’s premium dealership network Nexa completed its seventh anniversary.

Similar to what Tata Motors is offering, the Maruti Suzuki Black Edition cars will be offered with all new Pearl Midnight Black colour shade. However, it will be limited to some variants of the cars, for instance Zeta & Alpha variants of the Ignis will be offered as a part of Maruti Suzuki Dark Edition. Additionally, the Alpha & Alpha+ variants of the XL6 and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha & Alpha+ variants of the Grand Vitara and all the variants of Ciaz will now be under the Black Edition. It's interesting to note that all NEXA showrooms will sell the car at the standard range without any price hikes.

"As we celebrate Maruti Suzuki's 40th anniversary, we are excited to introduce the NEXA Black Edition range to also commemorate NEXA's 7-year anniversary," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, in introducing the NEXA Black Edition. The NEXA Black Edition vehicles epitomise the sophistication and exclusivity that our customers have come to expect from NEXA," the company said.

Additionally, the business has disclosed the limited-edition accessory packages for all customers, which offer fantastic customizability. The company aims to assist customers match their style, so it has introduced an accessory package.

“Customers can also add Limited Edition Accessory packages to their favourite NEXA vehicles to make them more unique and reflect their personal style. We are eager to participate in the celebrations of our significant anniversary and see the NEXA Black Edition range of vehicles on the roads,” it added.