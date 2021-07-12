This is reportedly the third time that Indo-Japanese automobile major has hiked the prices of its cars this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki announced an increase of up to ₹15,000 in its best-selling hatchback Swift as well as its entire range of CNG model line-up comprising of Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Eeco, and Ertiga, starting from Monday, July 12.

The automobile major revealed the increase in the pricing of its CNG model line-up in its latest Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing citing the increase in various input costs. Reports on automobile-centric portals have suggested that the company is also planning to increase the price of its petrol variants as well and an official announcement in this regard is likely in the immediate future.

"With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July 2021. The price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly,” Maruti Suzuki India said in its regulatory filing.

This is reportedly the third time that Indo-Japanese automobile major has hiked the prices of its cars this year. Maruti Suzuki had increased its prices by up to ₹34,000 in January 2021 and April 2021. Even then, the automobile major had cited increase in input costs as reason for the price hike.

Company's retail division was worst-hit during the pandemic due to varying degrees of lockdown that was put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Over 80 per cent of Maruti showrooms were closed during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report in carandbike.com.

In May 2021, Maruti Suzuki India's total sales stood at 46,555 units, which was 71 per cent less compared to 159,691 units sold in April 2021 mainly due to shift of industrial oxygen capacities to hospitals as the medical oxygen’s crisis smashed across the nation during the second wave of the pandemic.

