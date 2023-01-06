Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Launched In India; Know Price, Features And Mileage Here

AFTER the announcement of the Toyota Hyryder CNG, India's most-selling automobile brand Maruti Suzuki has announced the much-awaited Grand Vitara CNG with the factory-fitted S-CNG technology in the Indian market.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will be offered in Delta and Zeta variants and has now become the 14th car that comes with the company-fitted CNG under the Maruti Suzuki’s name.

Speaking of the performance and mileage, the Grand Vitara CNG sports a 1.5L 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine paired with 5-speed manual transmission which can churn out a maximum power of 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm and peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm. The company claims that the car can offer a mileage of up to 26.6 km/kg.

“The Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers since its launch in September 2022, thanks to its SUV appeal and a variety of future-ready powertrains,” said Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, while announcing the launch of the Grand Vitara S-CNG. “The Grand Vitara's appeal is increased by the addition of the S-CNG option,” he added.

With this, the company also introduced the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, which allows customers to own the Grand Vitara CNG for a monthly subscription fee of Rs 30,723. The car is available for purhcase with a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car comes standard with 6 airbags, the SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and the in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, which includes 40+ connected features. The addition of such prominent features is likely to have increased the car's sales. Notably, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara received over 8,000 bookings in October of last year. The car has received over 10 lakh bookings before the end of December 2022.

“The Grand Vitara S-CNG will help us achieve our ambitious goal of expanding our selection of green powertrains to 14 models,” added Srivastava.