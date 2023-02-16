Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Could Soon Make A Debut In India; Here's What We Know

MARUTI Suzuki, India’s largest automobile manufacturer has recently unveiled the compact SUV Fronx and the 5-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. The company is now reportedly planning to launch the CNG trim of Fronx. This came after the wrapped car was seen testing on Indian roads, as reported by AutoCar citing sources.

The company has already recorded massive bookings even before the prices of the above-mentioned cars are announced and the waiting for both cars has already touched a mark of over 6 months while the Fronx has a waiting period of around 7 months.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which seems to be a star product by the company after Jimny, can definitely witness the launch of CNG trim and reportedly could soon make its way to the Indian roads.

Furthermore, the reports also claim that the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG could retain the same 1.2-litre engine with the company-fitted CNG kit and is expected to churn out a maximum power of 77 hp and 98.5 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, it is expected the CNG trim could make its way with the existing Delta and Delta+.

The report also claims that the car would not see any major mechanical and exterior changes and could be a fourth CNG Nexa product after Baleno, Grand Vitara, and XL6. The car would get the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, voice assistant features, over-the-air updates, 4-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, and steering wheel-mounted controls.

However, it is still not clear if the car would make its debut in the Indian market. Interestingly, the price of Fronx is also highly anticipated, and is believed that the CNG trim (if launched) would be more expensive than the existing petrol trim.