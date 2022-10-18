Maruti Suzuki Diwali Offers: Enjoy Massive Discounts Of Up To Rs 60,000 On All Hatchbacks This Festive Season

India’s most loved car manufacturer and developer Maruti Suzuki India, has seen a surge in its sales. And why not, the company’s hatchbacks are the most affordable and reasonably priced vehicles in the segment. To attract more customers and families towards their cars, the company has announced Diwali Offers, up to Rs 60,100 off on all models of Swift, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Alto, and Alto K10.

If you are planning to buy a hatchback this Diwali, here is the list of discounts you need to know before making any decisions:

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

India’s most bought hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) is now on discount. Some of the variants out of 11 are on Diwali sale. The customer can enjoy up to Rs 50,100 discount on this particular car.

Maruti Wagon R:

Another loved hatchback which has been a constant performer all these years, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ( priced between Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh ex-showroom) is also a part of Diwali Offers. Maruti is offering a total discount of up to Rs 40,100 on selected variants of Wagon R.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

The Celerio, which is priced between the range of Rs 5.25 lakh and goes up to Rs 7 lakh ex-showroom is also a part of the Diwali Sale. A customer can enjoy a discount of up to Rs 60,100 depending on the model it chooses.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso:

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which recently got its upgraded design, engine, and more engine variants are also on Diwali Offer. The car is priced between the range of Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh ex-showroom. Customers can enjoy up to Rs 60,000 discount on the selected variants of the car.

Maruti Suzuki Alto:

The total discount for the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is up to Rs 35,100, while the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is Rs 40,100. The offer refers to the selected variants. The Alto 800 is available in the market for Rs 3.39 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas, the recently-launched Alto K10 has priced at Rs 3.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).