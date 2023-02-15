Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Dual Tone Launched With More Safety Features; All You Need To Know

MARUTI Suzuki, India's largest vehicle maker, has introduced a new dual-tone version of its Ciaz sedan with enhanced safety features. Notably, the manufacturer has made no mechanical alterations, only minor tweaks. The car is available in both automatic and manual transmissions, based on the top-tier Alpha model.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Dual: What’s New

The India-based automobile giant has introduced the sedan in seven different colour options out of which three are dual-tone colours. The dual colours which are available for purchase are Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black roof, and Dignity Brown with Black Roof.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki, prioritising safety, has made the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist (HHA) standard features. The company has also provided 20+ safety features like dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX Child seat anchorage, and more.

"We are happy to unveil the new Ciaz, including three new dual-tone colour options and improved safety features," stated Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in introducing the dual-tone Ciaz.

“The Ciaz has been a popular choice among our clients, and it has achieved exceptional success in its eight years on the market. We hope to improve our position in the premium mid-size sedan sector with its fresh look," he added.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Specifications:

It is worth mentioning that the company has not made any changes in terms of the powertrain. The car retains the same 1.5L petrol engine which can churn out the maximum power of 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Mileage:

The company claims that the Ciaz can achieve a mileage of up to 20.65 kmpl with the manual transmission and 20.04 kmpl with the automatic transmission.