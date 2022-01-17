New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk (Anirban Mitra): Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the CNG variant of all-new Celerio, which was introduced in November 2021. The CNG variant of Celerio is available with the mid-level VXi trim and is priced at Rs 6,58,000 (ex-showroom).

Celerio is powered by the new 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine. The CNG variant delivers 57 PS and 82 Nm while the petrol variant produces 65 PS and 89 Nm. The CNG variant has a claimed mileage of 35.50 km/kg (ARAI) and the petrol has 26.68 kmpl (ARAI).



Maruti Suzuki has the largest portfolio of 8 CNG models on the road and has sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles.



The new Celerio has received a strong customer response with close to 25,000 bookings within two months of its launch. Maruti Suzuki claims it has cumulatively sold over 6,00,000 units of Celerio.



Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said,"With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed 22 per cent CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years."



Maruti Suzuki factory fitted S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma