Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Leaked Ahead Of Launch; See First Look Here | Watch

Ever since the CNG vehicle has gained a lot of popularity among Indian buyers, the country’s most loved and most selling car maker Maruti Suzuki has adopted the trend. By launching most of its vehicles in CNG, Maruti Suzuki has made its game plan very evident. After launching the Baleno S-CNG and XL6, now the pictures of the all-new Brezza CNG are going viral. According to a few reports, the company is planning to launch CNG models in its most compact SUV segment soon.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been one of the most sold sub-compact SUVs but was not provided with the CNG option till now. The company has launched its facelift in 2020 and it was expected that the company would soon launch a CNG option.

The leaked images make it evident that there would be no changes to the design of the car except for the CNG kit in the boot. Notably, there are no other compact SUVs that are being offered with company-fitted CNG as of now.

Talking about the looks and engine options, the company is expected to provide everything the same. Be it a 1.5-liter petrol engine or the new look that the car got in 2020 facelift mode. However, the power and torque are expected to be underperforming compared to the petrol engine for obvious reasons. The reports suggest the car can produce a maximum power of 87 bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. In terms of price, we are expecting that it would see a hike of around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 compared to the petrol engines.

Recently, the company has expanded its CNG portfolio by adding Espresso, Baleno, XL6, Dzire, and Celerio to the list. However, Maruti also has cars like Ertiga CNG which has got tremendous responses from the Indian market.