New Delhi | Jagran English News: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Hyundai i20: While there are dozens of cars to choose from, Indians are fond of hatchbacks for many reasons. They are cheaper, easy to maintain and can easily pass through the narrow lanes. Moreover, they are loaded with features found in some of the SUVs and sedans. While there are many options in hatchback category, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 stand out among them all. Both the cars are loaded with premium features and easily fit the budget.

However, when it comes to choosing from these two cars, it becomes a tough choice. Hwoever, we have compared these two cars based on the features and ex-showroom prices to make it easy for you to choose from.

Engine and power: Maruti Suzuki Balen comes with a 1.2 liter dual jet dual VVT engine. This premium hatchback car is available in four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Top-Spec Alpha. Except for the Baleno's base-spec Sigma, all other variants are offered with the CVT gearbox. The mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants have been introduced with light-hybrid technology.

On the other hand, Hyundai i20 has both 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine. Along with this, the 1.0-liter turbo GDi petrol engine has also been added to the car. The petrol engine generates 83 PS power and 114 Nm torque. This engine comes equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission and IVT. It generates an additional power of 5 PS.

The diesel engine variant of Hyundai i20 generates 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 6-speed MT. The turbo unit generates 120 PS of power and 171 Nm of torque with 7-speed DCT and 6-speed iMT transmission.

Features: Baleno is loaded with features like rear parking camera integration with the infotainment system, live traffic and vehicle information with navigation and screen alert. The safety features of the car includes dual airbags, EBD with ABS, pre-tensioner with seat belt reminder and force limiter, ISOFIX child safety system. Speed alerts and rear parking sensors are also among the key features of the car.

Hyundai i20 is equipped with Blue Link technology which offers more than 50 connected car features and you can get the information of the car on your smartphone. As far as the safety is concerned, the i20 has 6 airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, hill assist control and rear parking camera.

Price: The Maruti Suzuki Baleno price in India starts at Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai i20 petrol variants are priced from 6.79 to 9.69 lakh, while diesel variants of the car are priced from 8.19 to 10.59 lakh and turbo variants are priced from 8.79 lakh to 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

