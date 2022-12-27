Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets Wireless Support For Android Auto And Apple CarPlay; Details Inside

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) for its premium hatchback Baleno using which the car owners can connect their Android phones or iPhones with the infotainment system wirelessly. This came after the company announced the software update for the existing SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system present in the Baleno. Notably, the update will be limited to the top-end Zeta and Alpha trims of the car.

With this update, the all-new addition, the heads-up display will get a turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, the 7-inch MID will also get navigation signs while travelling. Recently, the Brezza has also received an OTA update through the company providing the same set of features.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelift of its existing Baleno with a set of new features and cosmetic updates to the design in February. However, the company this time has focused more on technology and tried capturing the youth as its target audience. The car has got plenty of new upgrades in terms of headlamps, tail lamps, and design. While the car has got some cosmetic updates, the company has also provided some mouth-watering segment-first features including the head-up display, Suzuki Connect (application), and a 360-degree view camera for getting the blind spots. Additionally, the top trims of the car also got 6 airbags for safety along with anti-hill control.

In terms of design, the car gets a bigger grille, a fancier and more aggressive set of headlamps and tail lamps, DRLs, and the addition of alloy wheels.

Speaking of the performance, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2 L Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission which can churn out a power of 88.50bhp@6000rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm@4400rpm with an impressive mileage of 22.94 km/l (claimed).

You can get your hands on the base trim of the car by paying a sum of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there are four trims available- Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.