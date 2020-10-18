The company said that government employees, both at central and state level, will be given special offers on purchase of new vehicles

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: In order to boost its sale ahead of the festive season, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday announced special offers for government employees.

In a statement, the company said that government employees, both at central and state level, will be given special offers on purchase of new vehicles, including a discount of up to Rs 11,000. It, however, noted that the discounts will vary from one model to another.

"With over 10 million government employees working under various central and state government departments, they are one the biggest segment of customers for Maruti Suzuki. Keeping this in mind, we have announced a special package for government employees, which will help them to drive home their favourite cars in addition to availing LTC encashment benefit," said Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava.

What about the special offers that will be given by Maruti Suzuki?

The company has said that its scheme is valid for all of its passenger vehicles, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz and S-Cross which are sold from ARENA and NEXA chains.

It noted that LTC cash voucher scheme will benefit around 45 lakh central government and defence employees.

What is the LTC cash voucher scheme?

The Leave Travel Concession (LTC) Cash Voucher Scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week. According to the Centre, government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment in lieu of LTC during 2018-21 along with full payment of leave encashment and fare as per three slabs depending on entitlement under this scheme.

"Indications are that savings of government and organized sector employees have increased, we want to incentivise such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate," the Sitharaman had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma