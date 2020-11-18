The Maruti Suzuki launched the Ertiga in 2012and the car created a new multi-utility segment among the cars. Ertiga is still one of the most liked cars in the country even after 8 years of its launch.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga, which is considered to be a pioneer of the MPV segment in the country, has emerged as the best-selling car in the MPV segment with 7-seater capacity. According to Maruti Suzuki, the company has so far sold 5.5 lakh units of the low-cost Ertiga across the country. The Maruti Suzuki launched the Ertiga in 2012and the car created a new multi-utility segment among the cars. Ertiga is still one of the most liked cars in the country even after 8 years of its launch.

Variants and price:

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new BS6 CNG Model of the Ertiga, to counter the pollution-related problems and cater to the demands of customers to get a big car in CNG. At present, the Ertiga is available in four variants, namely, L, V, Z, and Z+. The prices of the Ertiga ranges from Rs 7.59 lakh for the base model to Rs 10.13 lakh. The CNG option is available in the VXI variant and is available at Rs 8.95 lakh.

Engine Specs:

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered with a 1.5-litre BS6 Petrol engine, which manages to produce 105 PS of power and 138Nm of torque. Its petrol engine is equipped with a 5-speed manual. Maruti also offers a 4-speed automatic transmission on the petrol version.

Shashank Srivastava, Marketing & Sales Director of Maruti Suzuki said that the "Ertiga reflects the new design and technology of Maruti Suzuki. It caters to the MPV family as well as business needs. Over the years, the Ertiga has defined the notion of a useful MPV with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and technology features".

As features, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Maruti's SmartPlay infotainment system with navigation, automatic climate control with a camera, rear parking sensor, push-button start/stop, height-adjustable driver seat, leather-rapid steering wheel and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Posted By: Talib Khan