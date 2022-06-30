Maruti Launches 2022 Brezza Facelift With More Features And Technology

Maruti on Thursday launched the 2022 facelift of Brezza in four trims. The price of the facelift Brezza ranges between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Looks:

The Brezza has undergone a complete design makeover. The fascia of the new Brezza houses a black-chrome grille, dual-pocket LED headlights and bolder skid plates finished in grey. Brezza is available in six colour options with three dual-tone choices. The alloy design of the 16-inch wheels is fresh as well. Roof rails, more plastic cladding on the sides and a reworked glass area give the Brezza a sleeker touch. The rear design is new as well, thanks to BREZZA lettering in chrome and revised tail lamps.

Features:

Brezza is bolder than ever when it comes to features on board. The 9-inch smart play pro touchscreen unit with connected features takes the centre stage. Brezza has become the first Maruti to get a sunroof. Other new features include dual-tone fabric, wireless charging, Arkamys stereo and a head-up display.

Engine:

Brezza facelift is powered by next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre dual-jet, dual VVT engine with a progressive smart hybrid system. The hybrid is an advanced technology that comes with a dual battery setup including a Lithium-Ion battery. The new Brezza promises an excellent fuel efficiency of up to 20.15 km/l. A new 6-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted Paddle Shifters and a 5-speed manual transmission are the new choices.