The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was recently spotted near Gurugram. Though the company has not revealed its launch date, it is expected that the SUV will be launched in India in early 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Car lovers across the country are eagerly waiting for the launch of Maruti Suzuki Jimny. While the buzz among fans and car lovers is high over the SUV's launch in India, the Jimny was recently spotted in India. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was spotted in white colour near Maruti's manufacturing plant in Gurugram's Manesar. According to the images that are circulating on social media, it can be assumed that Jimny will be a 4-seater and will be a 3 door SUV.

What about the specifications of Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a K15B, 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine which will offer 102 PS power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. Interestingly, this engine has also been used by Maruti Suzuki in Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza.

Speaking about its interior, the exact details are yet to be revealed but reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki Jimny it will have sport sleek dashboard with a 3-spoke steering wheel.

About Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch:

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will replace the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in India. It has been already launched in the international market as a 3 door version SUV and media reports suggest that it will be launched in India in early 2021.

It is expected that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will provide stiff competition to Mahindra Thar, which was recently launched in India. The Thar had crossed over 10,000 booking mark in just four days of its launch.

What about the price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The company has not proved any detail about the price of Jimny. However, as per media reports, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny falls in the price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

