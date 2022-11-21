Maruti Alto K10 CNG Introduced In India With 33.85 Km/Kg Claimed Mileage; Details Here

After a series of launches which includes Baleno S-CNG, XL6 S-CNG, and S-Presso S-CNG, Maruti has launched the CNG variant of its most sold hatchback, Alto K10. The company has been expanding its portfolio in CNG cars after witnessing the demand for CNG vehicles in the country.

Notably, the company is also planning to launch the Grand Vitara, the current premium offering of the brand. Adding on to that, there have been leaked pictures of the Maruti Brezza CNG hinting that Maruti could soon launch the car for its audience.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Specifications:

As per the company, the car will offer the same 1.0-litre engine that it offers in the petrol variant. The engine is capable of producing 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque in CNG mode and 64 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque when it runs on petrol.

Speaking of the Alto K10 CNG, Maruti Suzuki will only offer the hatchback in the VXi S-CNG trim, which boasts a 33.85 km/kg claimed mileage.

Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Shashank Srivastava, commented on the launch: "The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. Due to Alto's exceptional fuel efficiency, it has remained the best-selling car in the nation for 16 years running. We are confident that the launch of the S-CNG model will only increase its appeal”.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Price And Availability:

The only variant of Alto K10 CNG will cost around Rs 5.94 lakh, ex-showroom. Talking about the other trims, the price of the Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ manual variants is Rs 3.99 lakh, followed by Rs 4.82 lakh, Rs 5.00 lakh, and Rs 5.34 lakh.