Maruti Suzuki's All-New Alto K10 Launched At Rs 3.99 Lakh; Check Prices, Features And Other Details Here

Maruti Suzuki, which is considered to be one of the most trusted brands in the automobile sector has finally launched the new-gen Alto K10 in the Indian market. The starting price of the Alto K10 is kept as Rs 3.99 lakh for the manual type. The K10 model has returned to this segment almost after 2 years. This all-new-gen Alto K10 has a completely new exterior and interior styling and also brings back the 1.0-litre petrol engine on the model.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Exterior Design and Variants

Alto K10 is available in seven different variant options including Standard, LXi, LXi(O), VXi, VXi(O), VX+ and VXi+(O). The all-new Alto K10 can be seen as a little bit similar to Maruti Suzuki's Celerio. The car has wide sweptback halogen headlamps and a large hexagonal grille similar to Maruti Suzuki's Swift. Meanwhile, the front bumper of the car has a few angular creases at the sides and a contrasting black trim element at the front.

The rear of the car has squarish tail lamps, which add a sharp look to the car. The turn indicators are mounted on the fenders and are not on the ORVM.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Exterior Design

The company has also made huge changes in the cabin of the car. Alto K10 gets an all-black theme cabin with a layered design dashboard. Apart from that, customers will also get floating touch screen infotainment in the centre. The car will have wired Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Maruti Smartplay Studio.

Meanwhile, the centre control of the car gives a premium look with silver inserts on both sides. Coming to the steering wheel, the new Alto K10 has brand new steering and also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Talking about the most important part of the vehicle which is the engine then the Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10C dual jet petrol engine which will produce 66hp power and 89 Nm torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and an AMT or the AGS transmission. Adding more to the safety side, the 2022 Maruti K10 will have dual front airbags, ABSE, ESP and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price: Ex-showroom

The Std manual variant of the car is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh, whereas the LXi variant in manual is for Rs 4.82 lakh. The VXi variant of Alto K10 in manual comes for Rs 4.99 lakh, while the AMT variant is priced at Rs. 5,49 Lakh. Finally, the higher-end version of the car VXi+ variant for manual is priced at 5.33 lakh, and the AMT comes for Rs 5.83 lakh.