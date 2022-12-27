Mahindra's Most Selling SUV Scorpio-N Gets Five New Variants; Everything You Need To Know

The massive Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra, which has unveiled a number of new SUVs, including various Scorpio trims, has now unveiled five new variations of the top-tier Scorpio N Line, the car which is the most feature-packed model.

The Mahindra Scorpio N-Line which has witnessed record-high bookings during the launch date has a waiting period of over 24 months for some variants. The company has introduced the Scorpio N-Line based on the existing series with some cosmetic updates, and the introduction of new prominent features under the name and it has worked in favour of the company.

Here is the list of five new variants introduced by Mahindra for its Scorpio-N line:

According to the reports, Mahindra has added Z2 G MT E, Z2 D MT E, Z4 G MT E, Z4 D MT E, and Z4 D MT 4WD E trims to the lineup of Scorpio N line. With the introduction of these trims, customers will now have more options for entry-level variants and features like electronic stability control and hill-hold assist.

Mahindra Scorpio N-Line Variant Wise Price:

The Z2 G MT E variant costs Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Z2 D MT E will cost Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Z4 G MT E will cost Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Z4 D MT E now costs Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Z4 D MT 4WD E now costs Rs 16.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

This makes it evident that the new Mahindra Scorpio-N variants range in price from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh ex-showroom. However, these prices are not officially announced but are reportedly sourced from the dealership.

There are currently 30 different Scorpio-N variants available, with prices ranging from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.