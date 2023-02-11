Mahindra's BE Rall-E Electric SUV Makes Global Debut; All You Need To Know About Upcoming EVs

Mahindra & Mahindra, the popular Indian automobile manufacturer, has finally debuted its highly anticipated Mahindra BE 05, BE 05 RALL E, XUV.e series for the first time at an event in Hyderabad which was attended by Bollywood celebrities Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Vicky Kaushal. This comes only one day before the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad Formula E Grand E-Prix competition, which is set to take place today. The BE 05 RALL E concept SUVs are based on the INGLO platform, which was developed collaboratively by Mahindra and Volkswagen.

As reported earlier, the automaker has introduced the born-electric concept into two new brand names- XUV.e and BE. The XUV.e will be witnessing the launch of two new SUVs namely XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 which will be based on the existing XUV700 but not essentially based on the car.

The first car in the series is said to be launched around December 2024 and could be 4740 mm long, 1900 mm wide, and 1760 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2762 mm. While the Mahindra XUV.e9 can make its debut by the first half of April 2025.

Speaking of the design, the company has definitely offered a futuristic design with a massive wheelbase, curvy sides, and aggressive headlamps and tail lamps. Additionally, it will have a panoramic sunroof along with luxury features paired with some technologically advanced features.

Mahindra BE Rall-E:

Along with the XUV.e, the company has also showcased BE Rall-E Concept Electric based on the INGLO platform and is said to debut by October 2025. The company further calls it a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) which again comes with a futuristic design including a sporty look along with superior performance. BE.05 is 4370 mm long, 1900 mm wide, 1635 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2775 mm.

The BE.07 is scheduled to debut in October 2026 while the top-end BE.09 launch year is still unknown.