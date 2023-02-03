Mahindra XUV.e, BE Electric Concepts To Be Showcased In India On February 10; Details Inside

After UK, Mahindra is all set to showcase it highly anticipated XUV.e, BE all electric concepts on February 10,2023.

Fri, 03 Feb 2023 01:14 PM IST
Mahindra XUV.e, BE Electric concepts to debut on February 10, 2023.

The popular Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra which is currently in buzz with its SUV offerings is all set to unveil its all-electric SUV range in India on February 10, 2023. Notably, the company has already showcased the range of all-electric SUVs in the UK in the concept form.

Mahindra has announced that all electric SUVs are based on the company’s MADE (Mahindra Advanced Design Europe) design studio in Oxfordshire, UK. According to the AutoCar, Mahindra will debut its XUV.e and BE SUV range at Formula E Race weekend.

For those who are unaware, Mahindra has divided its upcoming SUV lineup into two distinct brands: XUV.e and BE. The BE has three cars, whereas the XUV.e has two models under it. According to AutoCar, the BE models will begin production in October 2025 after the XUV.e range begins production in December 2024.

The XUV.e8, the company's second electric vehicle after the XUV400, will be conceptually based on the XUV7000. It will be followed by the XUV.e9, a coupe-like EV that could go into production by 2025.

The BE line, on the other hand, would be completely different from the previously stated range and would feature C-shaped LED headlamp and tail-lamp parts with a futuristic look, reported Autocar.

The BE.05 Coupe SUV would be the brand's first sporting electric car, followed by the BE.07, which might be a classic electric SUV. However, the series is expected to receive a technologically advanced cabin with a plethora of features.

It would be interesting to see what specifications would the company offer with the upcoming EV range.

