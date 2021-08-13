The upcoming XUV700 will borrow some design cues from the XUV500, along with other sets of modern features. Mahindra is also carrying the punchline, 'experience a rush like never before' for XUV 700.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: When it comes to SUVs, then Indian manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra is surely one of the favourite brands of the Indians as the company offers a wide range of SUVs catering to the urban and rural needs. Adding to the list of its 7-seater cars, Mahindra, earlier this week, had announced that it will be launching the all-new and advanced XUV 700 on August 14, Saturday.

14th August. And you get the independence you need to #ExploreTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/hKlUK6vb3X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 11, 2021

The all-new Mahindra XUV 700 will succeed the current-generation XUV500 and will also feature the new brand logo of Mahindra. The upcoming XUV700 will borrow some design cues from the XUV500, along with other sets of modern features. Mahindra is also carrying the punchline, 'experience a rush like never before' for XUV 700. The upcoming car will compete against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG HectorPlus, Tata Safari and Toyota Innova.

XUV 700 Features:

With the announcement of the launch, Mahindra has also revealed some several-leading and segment-first features in Mahindra XUV 700. The car will feature flush door handles and will also have the largest in the market sunroof on the exteriors. The company also revealed the twin peaks logo which will be launched with XUV 700.

The Mahindra XUV 700 will also come with vertical slats on the front grille and the large LED headlamps equipped with DRLs extend like a canine on the front giving the car a more sporty look. The silver faux skid plate enhances its SUV character. As for sides, the XUV700 draws inspiration from the XUV500. The vehicle will ride on a set of five twin-spoke alloy wheels in a dual-tone finish to enhance its overall character. The rear section is flanked by wrap-around split tail lights and a sharp crease line.

Additionally, the features of Mahindra XUV 700 also include a boot-mounted number plate, thick plastic cladding all around, and a contrasting silver bash plate that gives it a rugged character. The XUV 700 will also get a flush door handle setup, which will be the first in any Mahindra vehicle.

Talking about the interiors, then Mahindra has used a black and beige colour theme for the cabin. The car is also equipped with a dual HD colour screen that performs the function of an instrument cluster and infotainment system. Other features on the inside include, dual-zone climate control, WiFi and Alexa connectivity, and the Adernox AI system.

It will also be the first car in India to come equipped with Sony’s 3D sound technology. Sony’s inbuilt sound system will be powered by Sound Building Blocks, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology. Sony states that the in-built 3D sound system has been custom-made specifically for the XUV700 and it offers an immersive 3D audio experience through its (445W) 13-channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including a subwoofer and the Sound Building Blocks technology.

Under the Boot:

Mahindra will be launching both petrol and diesel engine variants in the XUV700. It is expected that the XUV700 will come with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, while the diesel variant, it will be launched with a 2.2-litre mHawk Turbo diesel engine. Depending on the engine, the vehicle will be available in manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra XUV700 Price:

Mahindra has so far not released any prices for the XUV700 variants. However, the car geeks across the country are expecting it to be launched at over Rs 20 lakh price tag.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan