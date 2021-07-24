Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its seven-seater SUV 'Mahindra XUV700' on October 2 this year. Before that, the company is expected to make its global debut on August 15. It is expected that Mahindra XUV700 will replace the five-seater Mahindra SUV 500.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its seven-seater SUV 'Mahindra XUV700' on October 2 this year. Before that, the company is expected to make its global debut on August 15. It is expected that Mahindra XUV700 will replace the five-seater Mahindra SUV 500.

However, ahead of the official global debut of the SUV, the interior images of Mahindra XUV700 have been leaked online. Going by the leaked images, the SUV is expected to have several luxuries features like smart door handles, auto booster headlamps, a personalised safety alert system, driver drunkenness detection and the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment.

However, the SUV is unlikely to have an automatic gear system and will most probably have a manual gearbox. The steering, meanwhile, will have multifunctional controls. On the other hand, the car has a striking twin floating screen integrated into a single large horizontally stacked screen. Wherein one screen will function as a fully digital instrument console and another one will function as an infotainment touch screen.

Media reports suggest that the XUV700 will have better designs than XUV500. It will be loaded with high-end features like dual-zone climate control, wireless charging support, electronic parking brake with auto hold. It must be mentioned here that the AC vents are placed below the infotainment display.

The company has also introduced the Level 1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) feature. These features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, autonomous braking and lane keep assist. Meanwhile, Mahindra XUV700 is going to be the first-ever vehicle in its segment to launch Level 1 ADAD.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen