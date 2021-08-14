The XUV700 will have the largest in class sunroof, which the company has named SkyRoof. The SUV will have new alloy wheel as well as flush door handles. The company claims that 0-60 kmph speed in Mahindra XUV700 is achieved in 4.6 seconds

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Indian-favourite SUV brand Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled its much awaited and equally anticipated XUV700 on Saturday.The XUV700 is set to replace the XUV500, however, the company is yet to reveal the pricing of the four variants of XUV700 that have been unveiled as well as the dates when the bookings will begin.

Mahindra is also carrying the punchline, 'experience a rush like never before' specifically for XUV700.

It’s powerful. It’s Sci-Fi. It’s Hi-Tech.

And it’s here to give India a rush like never before.Say hello to the Mahindra XUV700, driven by AdrenoX. #HelloXUV700https://t.co/ascFAFzLVX — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) August 14, 2021

What’s new in XUV700?

The XUV700 will have the largest in class sunroof, which the company has named SkyRoof. The SUV will have new alloy wheel as well as flush door handles. The company claims that 0-60 kmph speed in Mahindra XUV700 is achieved in 4.6 seconds while top speed claimed is over 200 kmph.

Mahindra XUV700 will be available in both petrol and diesel engine variants. Petrol variant is a turbo unit which the company claims, will deliver 200 PS and 380 Nm. The diesel unit, however, will deliver 185 PS and 420 Nm respectively. It is likely that both variants are offered with six speed manuals as well as six automatic gear box option.

Mahindra XUV700 will also be the first of its kind in India to come equipped with Sony’s 3D sound technology. Sony’s inbuilt sound system will be powered by Sound Building Blocks, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology.

Mahindra XUV700 at Alexa’s call

Mahindra XUV700 has a new infotainment system which has been integrated by Amazon’s Alexa Artificial Intelligence. This means, that Mahindra XUV700 customers will be able to have hands free access to news, music, traffic navigation with additional Amazon services comprising of Shayari as well as Audible Suno.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be out on the roads competing with Tata Safari, Hyundai’s Alcazar, MG Hector Plus. The SUV is likely to be launched later this year.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma