Mahindra XUV400 Review: Solid On Purpose, Performance. Can You Wait?

A brand-new electric SUV with a range of 456 kilometres is about to arrive in a few months. Welcome the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV.



Mahindra has floored the electric pedal, showcasing as many as five EV concepts a few weeks ago. XUV400, however, is a compact SUV, spanning 4.2 metres in length and has Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV in its aim.



XUV400 is based on the XUV300 platform, albeit heavily re-engineered to accommodate battery and electrics. XUV400 largely looks identical to the ICE counterpart. The EV-specific elements include bronze inserts around the flush grille, revised headlamps and rear tail lamps.

The 16-inch alloy wheels appear sharp and arches above them add muscle to the stance. From a distance, however, it’s difficult to differentiate between the EV and ICE offerings.

The cabin fabric is all-black, which doesn’t really appeal to everyone. Most creature comforts are shared with the XUV300. For instance, the 7-inch touch screen continues to be basic in terms of look and functionality. You also enjoy the view through the sunroof or charge your devices using a couple of USB charging slots.

The dashboard build quality is consistent yet basic. The cabin space is decent for five adults and XUV400 offers larger boot space than XUV300, thanks to greater length. That said, the Mahindra XUV400 is devoid of features like wireless charging, air purifier and 360-degree camera.

The NMC-based, 39.4 kWh battery-pack gets liquid-cooling and is placed under the floor. When fully charged, the XUV400 is good enough to cover 456 kilometres. Charging times vary from 50 minutes to 10 hours, depending on the kind of charger at the owner’s disposal. XUV400 is compatible with 50 kW DC fast charging.

Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 150-horsepower permanent synchronous and torque is rated at 310 Nm. The numbers are stronger than Nexon EV Max, and for a fact, Mahindra XUV400 is the quickest to 100 kmph from standstill.

We drove the XUV400 at Mahindra’s SUV proving ground in Chennai, which effectively means we can offer least insights on range and actual road manners. For starters, the Mahindra XUV400 feels quick off the block and on open straights the top speed of 160 kmph is achievable. The steering is light and should be decent for city commutes.

The visibility from the driver’s seat is nice with A-pillars not distracting the field of view. XUV400 comes with multiple levels of regeneration, which means the battery somewhat self-replenishes when the vehicle slows down. The display in front of the driver is equipped with multiple EV-related layouts, which constantly update you with real-time stats.

As far as the braking is concerned, the Mahindra XUV400 is anchored by all-disc set up and should be more than sufficient for the course. However, more on the stopping power once we get hold of the car for a longer duration.

The Mahindra XUV400 looks promising, drives with intent and has got what it takes to make a difference. However, if you are interested, the wait is a rather long one. The vehicle will undergo some more testing, multiple applications are in beta phase and test drives for customers are expected to begin by the end of the year. If you can wait, Auto Expo 2023 should be the time when Mahindra discloses prices of its first electric SUV.