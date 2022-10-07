Mahindra Launches XUV300 TurboSport In India, To Be The ‘Fastest’ In Segment; Check Price, Specifications Here

After the huge success of XUV 700, Scorpio, and Thar, Mahindra and Mahindra launched yet another powerful SUV in the segment XUV300 Sports. The car is set to sport an all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine that can produce a torque of 250 Nm.

With this launch, the XUV300 will be available in three cutting-edge powertrains: the existing diesel and petrol Turbo series and the new TurboSport™ series. The XUV300 TGDi starts at an attractive price of 10.35 lakhs.

The high-performance TurboSport series has been developed with a focus on the "Thrillennial Generation". - millennials who are urban driving enthusiasts, purists, and petrolheads looking for a rally-like on-road experience.

The new design gives the SUV a fresh, young, and sportier feel just as the target audience wanted. With this, the all-new XUV300 aims to let city car enthusiasts experience the raw adrenaline rush provided by the TGDi engine.

The XUV300 TGDi is available in four exciting new color options (three new dual-tone colors - Blazing Bronze with black roof, Napoli Black with white roof, Pearl White with black roof, and Monotone Blazing Bronze). The existing Monotone Pearl White and Naples Black will continue to be offered in this variant. The new sporty design with red grille insert, all-black glossy ORVM, all-black leatherette interior with a premium finish, chrome pedals and two-tone exterior stays true to its performance DNA while delivering high performance in every aspect of the car.

Powered by a 1.2L TGDi engine, the all-new XUV300 TurboSport series delivers pure performance from 0-60km/h in 5 seconds, 96kW (130hp) power at min 5000rpm and 230Nm torque from 1500-3750rpm To do. Not only is it the fastest ICE SUV under Rs 15,00.000, but it also outperforms the 1.5-liter engines offered in some upper segments like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Despite peak power, the engine still delivers high fuel efficiency. Combined with the widest cabin space in its class and a five-star global NCAP safety rating, the XUV300 is the ultimate thrill machine.



The new TurboSport™ series with TGDi drive has been developed for thrill enthusiasts looking for the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi is designed to give customers an adrenaline rush, the edge in performance, safety, comfort, and style. ” says R Velusamy, President - of Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The car will be available for test drives, and bookings from October 10, 2022, all over India.