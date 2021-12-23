New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: One of the most recent debuts in the Indian market is the Mahindra XUV700. The mid-size SUV is unveiled to take on a slew of competitors. There are perhaps a dozen of them in all. The Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar are among the XUV700's main competitors. With its competitive pricing, it competes with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and MG Astor, among others. Because the Mahindra XUV700 has seven seats and is priced similarly to the Toyota Innova Crysta, customers may frequently confuse the two. Nonetheless, the Mahindra XUV700 comes with some features not found in any of its many competitors.

Twin-display configuration that is integrated:

Two 10.25-inch displays are placed under a single piece of glass on the XUV700. It has a layout that is very similar to that of the current Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The instrument console and infotainment unit are also controlled by the 10.25-inch displays. The latter is touch-enabled and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also to highlight the resolution of the screen is one of the best in the industry in this SUV segment all the images appear crisp and even in the text sharp.

12-speaker Sound system by Sony:

All of the Mahindra XUV700's competitors have a great sound system, however, most of them only have seven speakers. The Sony XUV700, on the other hand, comes with a 12-speaker system. It has many customisable modes that enhance the entire listening experience.

Headlamps with an automatic boost:

The auto-booster headlamp feature on the XUV700 is designed to help when travelling in the dark at speeds of above 80 kmph. The device adjusts the intensity of the headlights' throw automatically. According to the manufacturer, this technology increases the luminosity of the high-beam by 1.6 times.

Power output is the highest in the SUV segment:

There are two engine options for the XUV700: a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel. Both of these engines provide the most horsepower in the segment. The 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol engine produces 197 horsepower, while the turbocharged oil burner produces 182 horsepower.

All-Wheel-Drive is available:

All of the Mahindra XUV700's competitors, including the Tata Safari, use a front-wheel-drive layout. Mahindra is offering an AWD arrangement on the XUV700 to keep buyers interested. However, it is only available in the diesel-automatic combination.

Body integrated smart door handles:

The Mahindra XUV700 has clever door handles that are flush with the vehicle's body. The lesser trims have manually operated door handles, whereas the higher trims have motorised door handles. When the car is unlocked, the door handles on the latter pop out. Something similar was recently seen on the Aston Martin DBX and the Lamborghini Huracan.

Drowsiness detection for drivers:

Driver drowsiness detection is another segment-first technology in the Mahindra XUV700. It may tell if the motorist is fatigued and not paying attention while driving. If this occurs, the system will notify the driver.

To sum up the Features of the Mahindra XUV700:

The steering wheel is comfortable to handle, and the buttons, provide access to a variety of tasks. Although the flashy instrument panel has bright colour schemes, the information is tremendously comprehensive and both screens have numerous configurable choices. It is definitely a giant leap forward for Mahindra in terms of features that they offer customers in the competitive SUV segment.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan