Mahindra XUV 400 EV Gets Over 10,000 Pre-Bookings In Just 4 Days; Waiting Period Exceeds 7 Months

The recently launched all-electric XUV 400 developed by Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has recorded over 10,000 bookings in four days. Notably, the bookings for the electric SUV started on January 26, 2023, and now it has been announced that the waiting period for the car has now gone up to 7 months.

Mahindra XUV 400 was launched at an aggressive price of Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory price for first 5,000 buyers of EL and EC variants) to outsource the currently dominating Tata Nexon EV. Taking to which, Tata has slashed the prices of its Nexon EV and even increased the driving range on a single charge with a software update. Mahindra on the other hand has announced that it is planning to start the deliveries from Mach 2023 and is aiming to deliver over 20,000 SUVs by the end of this year.

It's interesting to note that the all-electric XUV400 joined the India Book of Records by breaking the previous record for the longest distance an EV can go in a single day in below-freezing temperatures. Starting in Kyelang, Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, it travelled 751 kilometres in 24 hours.

Mahindra has launched the all-electric XUV 400 in three different trims, namely- EC, EL, and EL. The car gets a 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery paired with the electric motors which can churn out a maximum power of 150 ps and a peak torque of 310 Nm. Additionally, the car also gets the IP67 rating making it water and dust resistant.

On a single charge, the Mahindra XUV 400 can provide a range of up to 456 km on a single charge, while the base variant of the car can offer a range of up to 375 km on a single charge.