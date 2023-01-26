Mahindra XUV 400: Bookings For All-Electric SUV Begin; Check Variant-Wise Price Here

THE POPULAR Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has officially started taking bookings for the recently launched all-electric XUV 400 in India. With the aim of competing against the current leader Tata Nexon, the price of XUV 400 was capped aggressively at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The potential buyers can now book the Mahindra XUV 400 electric by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 on the company’s official website or the nearest Mahindra dealership. The company has further announced that deliveries would start in March 2023.

Mahindra XUV 400 Price In India:

The car was launched a week ago with a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh and a top price of Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the company has also stated that these prices are part of an introductory offer and are only available for the first 5,000 bookings.

The Mahindra XUV 400 is offered in three different trims- the base trim XUV400 EC with 3.3 kW charger will cost 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV400 EC with 7.2 kW will cost 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the XUV400 EL with 7.2 kW will cost 18.99 lakh.

Notably, the XUV 400 EC will be equipped with a 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery capable of producing 150 ps and 310 Nm of maximum torque. With the same electric motor, the XUV400 EL gets a larger 39.4kWh lithium-ion battery. Interestingly, the batteries that will be provided with the car will be dust-proof, water-proof, and IP67 certified.

Mahindra XUV 400 Range:

The Mahindra XUV 400 EL can offer a driving range of up to 456 km on a single charge, the EC trim is designed to offer a range of up to 375 km per charge. The car can attain a top speed of 150 kmph.

Mahindra XUV 400 Rivals:

The all-new XUV 400 would compete with Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and the Hyundai Kona in the Indian market.