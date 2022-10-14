Mahindra Thar 5 Door To Creta Facelift, Top Five Upcoming Cars In India

With the auto industry seeing a surge in sales, the buyer has become even more smarter. Be it features, safety, security, or technology, the buyer keeps a checklist with them while purchasing a car from their hard-earned money.

On the other hand, car developers and manufacturers have become equally smarter. After reading the trends and keeping the demands of buyers in mind, the cars are designed.

If you are someone who is looking to buy a car anytime soon or maybe planning to take next year, here are 5 upcoming cars that you should definitely consider:

Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the favourite SUVs as it is a perfect blend of features and durability. From the connectivity features to its 1.5 litre engine, the car is a complete package. It is rumoured that the car would be launched anytime in the next year. It is expected that it would feature a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine along with a bigger instrument cluster, better Bluelink connectivity, and an ADAS feature.



Mahindra Thar 5-Door:

The Mahindra Thar has a huge fan base and is expected to launch its 5-door variant in January next year. It has been spied various times on the Indian roads and we are quite sure that it will be soon available at the Mahindra showroom. It is expected that the all-new 5-door Thar would get a new set of alloys, a better-rugged exterior, and 2.0-liter petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engines.



Mahindra XUV 400 EV:

The Mahindra XUV electric was unveiled last month and is expected to go on sale in January next year. The XUV is bigger than its sibling XUV 300 in terms of length and offers a boot space of 378 litres. It is set to sport a 39.4kWh battery pack and will come with a claimed range of 456km. According to some reports, the XUV 400 will be on sale at a price of Rs 17 lakh (approx).

Kia Seltos Facelift:

Soon after the launch of the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, rumours have been floated that the Korean-based car manufacturer may soon launch its most loved SUV with a fresh look and enhanced features. Recently, Kia has launched its Seltos facelift in the International market and is expected to launch it in early 2023 in the Indian market.



Tata Safari And Tata Harrier Facelift:

Tata Safari and Harrier are among the most powerful and feature-loaded cars which makes them arguably the best in the segment. The company has been really active in terms of launching new editions of their existing cars which include- dark edition, and limited edition cars.

However, according to reports, the two SUVs of Tata may soon get a facelift in the upcoming year. According to some reports, it is expected that the car may get features like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and some other interesting technology to grab more attention from buyers.

Furthermore, Tata is also expected to launch its Altroz EV after getting some tremendous responses to Tata Tiago EV and Nexon EV.