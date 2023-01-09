Mahindra Thar 4x2 RWD Launched With Introductory Price Of Rs 9.99 Lakh, Check Features And Specifications

By introducing new vehicles, Mahindra and Mahindra have made it clear that it is continually working to improve its portfolio. By doing this, Mahindra has introduced an RWD version of Thar, its most well-known off-road vehicle. With an entirely new 1.5-litre diesel engine, the Thar 2WD would be a low-cost entry-level alternative for those who aspire to purchase a Thar.

The Thar, which is popular for its 4X4 variants now has the 4X2 RWD variants available for buyers in the three different variants. Here is a price-by-price variant list which will be available in the Indian market:

1. Thar 2WD AX (O) Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 9.99 lakh

2. Thar 2WD LX Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 10.99 lakh

3. Thar 2WD LX Petrol AT hard-top: Rs 13.49 lakh

Deliveries are scheduled to start on January 14 at these introductory rates, which are only available for the first 10,000 reservations.

Mahindra 4X2 RWD Design, Specifications, And Prices:

The all-new entry-level Mahindra Thar 2WD features the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine producing 150bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired only to a six-speed automatic unit. Speaking of the diesel engine, the newly offered 1,5 litre engines can churn out 117bhp and 300 Nm of torque, mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox.

With the exception of the availability of its 4X4 lever, the Thar 4X2 RWD is essentially identical to its elder sibling. There is now a little storage area there thanks to the company.

Talking about the features, the company offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, analogue dials, Mahindra's BlueSense connectivity capabilities, as well as an inclinometer that was carried over from the 4WD model. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-launch assist, hill-descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a roll cage are all included in the safety kit.

Mahindra Thar 4X2WD Updates:

For the Thar 4X2 RWD, Mahindra has added two new colours: Blazing Bronze and Everest White. Prior to it, only Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and AquaMarine were available. With the exception of the 4X4 badging on the outside, the car resembles the 4X4 version very closely.