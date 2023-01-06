Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD: Check Launch Date, Expected Prices And Features Here

Mahindra and Mahindra, a popular Indian automobile giant is all set to launch its Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD just ahead of Auto Expo 2023. The company has announced that it would launch the Thar 4X2 on January 9, 2023.

This happened after numerous media outlets reported that the company intended to release its car on the aforementioned date as the more affordable version of its well-known off-road and lifestyle vehicle, along with new updates to the engine, colours, and other aspects.

According to reports, the Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD will come with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. In terms of output, the diesel engine has a maximum output of 117 BHP and a maximum torque of 300 Nm. The petrol engine, on the other hand, has a maximum output of 150 BHP and a maximum torque of 320 Nm.

Reports state that the Thar 4X2 RWD will have almost all of the same features as its Thar 4X4 older sibling. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an electronic brake locking differential, hill hold and descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a tyre direction monitoring system will all be included.

Talking about availability, the car will be available in two different variants- AX OPT and LX.

It will be interesting to see where Mahindra positions its affordable lifestyle vehicle in terms of price since we're on the subject. According to the report, the Thar 4X2 RWD can be purchased for as little as Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel trim and about Rs 12.5 lakh for the petrol trim (ex-showroom). Notably, the Thar currently has an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 13.5 lakh in India.