Mahindra Thar 2WD Diesel Waiting Period Exceeds 16 Months, Here's Why

Mahindra Thar two-wheel drive, the affordable version of the popular off-roader in the segment which has been recently launched in both petrol and diesel trims has now a waiting period of over 18 months, which is over 1.5 years. Notably, the Thar 2WD has been launched with an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 13.50 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the price was only limited for the first 10,000 bookings.

Mahindra Thar 2WD Waiting Period In India:

The Mahindra Thar 2WD is available in both petrol and diesel trims and is currently in high demand. The waiting period for the petrol trim is currently up to three months, while it is currently over sixteen months for the diesel trim of the Thar 2WD in some cities. It is not surprising that there is a high demand in the market for diesel trims.

On the other hand, it is startling to hear that there is now a 3-month waiting period for 4x4 petrol and diesel trims. It could be because the firm has introduced the cheapest variation of the popular Thar with nearly the same specifications and design, the Thar 2WD is now an excellent alternative to keep an eye out for anyone seeking a sub-4 meter SUV without breaking the bank.

Mahindra Thar 2WD Vs Mahindra Thar 4X4: Price And Power Difference

The price difference between the 4X2 and 4X4 diesel-MT AX (O) and LX variants is Rs. 4.17 lakh and Rs. 3.88 lakh, respectively. With the exception of the absence of the 4X4 option and a few small tweaks, there are no significant alterations in the specs, however the Thar 2WD source new engine with small output difference.

The Thar 2WD is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual transmission, producing 117hp and 300 Nm. The petrol automatic option comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed torque converter.

Mahindra Thar 2WD Rivals:

The Mahindra Thar 2WD directly competes with the Force Gurkha and the recently announced Maruti Suzuki Jimny.